Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393,397 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 491,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 636,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.