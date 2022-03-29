Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,621 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Perficient by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Perficient by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 285,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,252,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of PRFT opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

