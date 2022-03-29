Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 994.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 170.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Pool by 107.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Pool by 280.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $440.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.26. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $335.24 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

