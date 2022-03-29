Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Up 49.2% in March

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 208,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pop Culture Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPOP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 2,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,999. Pop Culture Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

