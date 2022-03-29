Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter worth $57,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

PSPC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

