PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $486.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $486.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.52 or 0.07224895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00273086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.40 or 0.00790968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00107402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012509 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00468426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00414881 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,458,013 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

