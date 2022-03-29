PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s investment plan will help it expand renewable-generation capacity and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. PPL is also focusing on infrastructure projects to strengthen generation, transmission and distribution lines. The divestiture of a U.K. utility will help it focus on core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet near-term debt obligations. Shares of PPL Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past month. Yet, PPL’s Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for the transmission projects. Further, dependence on its subsidiaries, any delay in projects and failure to fully recover project costs can dent finances. Unplanned outages might affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Interest rate hike in 2022 can further increase the capital servicing costs and impact margins.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 69,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

