Primecoin Price Tops $0.0699 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $2,750.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,118,506 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

