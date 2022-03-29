Project TXA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $300,260.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Project TXA has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $300,260.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project TXA has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.28 or 0.07186468 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,862.16 or 1.00038369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047648 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

