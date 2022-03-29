ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in March

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBSFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 5,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Several brokerages have commented on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.78) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.77) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($23.08) to €17.00 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

