Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.78). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 13.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 292,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

