Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 2512163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$189.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.