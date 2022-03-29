Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

