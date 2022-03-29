Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.
PIM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 119,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $4.33.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
