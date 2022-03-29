Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

PIM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 119,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $4.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.