PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) to report $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.09. PVH reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 621.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PVH.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

PVH stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,480. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

