Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Princeton Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRNGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

