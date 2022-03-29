Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for United Therapeutics Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $175.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $7,595,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

