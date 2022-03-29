Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $242.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.21. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

