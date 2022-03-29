Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.
CPRX stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $819.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
