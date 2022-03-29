Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.89. 1,068,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.