Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne Sells 1,817 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44.

PWR traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $134.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,835. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.08 and a 1 year high of $137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

