Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Cap of $22.06 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and $41,149.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,114,523 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

