QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919,777 shares of company stock valued at $15,680,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.