Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $15.01

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $14.56. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 2,750 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 112,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

