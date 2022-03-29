Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded at Compass Point

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.79. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. Research analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

