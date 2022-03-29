Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ RANI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.12. 33,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
