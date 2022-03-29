Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Volume Tops $20.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.84 or 0.07205913 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,704.41 or 0.99991169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

