Raymond James Boosts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $13.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $45,373,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

