Raymond James Boosts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $13.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.
NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $45,373,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
