RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RBB stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,452. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $474.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

