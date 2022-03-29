RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.52. RealReal shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 24,637 shares changing hands.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

The company has a market cap of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RealReal by 100.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 873,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

