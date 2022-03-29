Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PagerDuty (PD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD):

3/22/2022 – PagerDuty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/17/2022 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00.

3/17/2022 – PagerDuty had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $44.00.

3/14/2022 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $66.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,610 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,529. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

