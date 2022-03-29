Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – American Express had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $204.00 to $206.00.

3/17/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $226.00.

2/10/2022 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

2/1/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,287. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $150,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

