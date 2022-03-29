Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,276,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 301,799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 117,293 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 826,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 455,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 300,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCHG opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Recharge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

