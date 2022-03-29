Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

