Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reeds’ earnings. Reeds posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reeds will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reeds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reeds in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reeds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
