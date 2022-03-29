Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $697.13

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $697.13 and last traded at $696.29, with a volume of 21242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $693.40.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

