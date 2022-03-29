Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $697.13

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $697.13 and last traded at $696.29, with a volume of 21242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $693.40.
REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
