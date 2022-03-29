Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,546 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

