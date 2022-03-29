Revomon Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.47 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $817,253.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.46 or 0.07121884 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.23 or 0.99853845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.