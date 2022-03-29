Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the February 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE LEAP opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Ribbit LEAP has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust grew its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,127 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

