Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.44. Riskified shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 412 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Riskified by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 231,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

