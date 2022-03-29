RMB Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

