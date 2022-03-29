Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of RCKTF traded down 0.18 on Tuesday, hitting 4.67. 10,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,224. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of 3.09 and a 1 year high of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.88.

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

