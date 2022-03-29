Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 370 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 390.91.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

