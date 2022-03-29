Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.10. 2,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.71 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.