Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.89.

RCL opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

