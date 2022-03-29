Rubic Price Tops $0.28 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Rubic coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rubic has traded up 100.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

