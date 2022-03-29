Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

SB opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

