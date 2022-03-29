Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Safehold has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Safehold stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.77. Safehold has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,330,234 shares of company stock valued at $197,249,940. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Safehold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Safehold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

