salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $218.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,117 shares of company stock valued at $28,702,415 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

