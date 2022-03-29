Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

IOT stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

